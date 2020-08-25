Unlock 4.0 guidelines: Metro services may resume, schools likely to remain shut

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 25: Metro services are likely to resume as part of Unlock 4.0. The Ministry of Home Affairs is looking into this after several states demanded that metro rail services be permitted to resume.

Domestic flights are operating and public transport buses have been plying by maintaining social distancing norms. There is a thinking in the government that metro rail services could be allowed to resume.

Unlock 4.0 guidelines: Will educational institutions open?

However there is no call on whether schools, cinemas and bars would open. In all probability these may remain shut for more time. Detailed guidelines to this effect would be issued by the end of this month under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005.

While announcing Unlock 3.0, the MHA had allowed Yoga institutes and gymnasiums to open.

The MHA had however extended the lockdown until August 31 and had said that educational institutions would remain closed.

Last week the MHA had instructed all states not to prevent any inter and intra-state transport for both persons as well as the movement of goods.