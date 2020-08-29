Unlock 4.0 Guidelines to be in force till Sep 30; Metro services to resume from Sep 7

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 29: Government of India on Saturday announced guidelines for 'Unlock 4' to be in force till September 30.

Unlock 4.0, the fourth phase of opening of the economy after coronavirus lockdown, will start from September 1.

Here are the guidelines for Unlock 4.0:

Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from September 7 in a graded manner.

Details on the Metro functioning and its usage by the general public will be shared once the detailed SOP on Metros is issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in next few days

Social/academic/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/ political functions & other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100.

State/ UT Governments shall not impose any local lockdown (State/ District/ sub-division/City/ village level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central Government

Among other guidelines are:

Social, cultural, religious, academic, sports or political gatherings will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons from September 21.

There will be no restriction on inter and intra-district movements of people and vehicles

Schools and colleges will continue to remain closed

Use of Aarogya Setu app will be continued to be encouraged

States, UTs may permit upto 50 pc of teaching,non-teaching staff to be called to schools for online teaching,tele-counselling related work