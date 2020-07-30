Unlock 3 travel restrictions: What you should know

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 30: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday released the Unlock 3 guidelines and in it, it removed restrictions on the movement of individuals during night.

On the Unlock 3 travel restrictions, the MHA said that there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission, approval or e-permit would be required for such movements.

The guidelines said that movement of individuals during night hours shall be allowed.

International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat Mission. The MHA however made it clear that metro rail services will not be allowed.