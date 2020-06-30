Unlock 2.0: Very few restrictions lifted

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 30: The Centre has issued fresh guidelines for the next stage of unlocking. The new guidelines would come into effect on July 1 and will remain in force till July 31.

Schools colleges will remain closed till July 31. Metro services, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, theatres, bars social and religious gatherings also remain barred.

Activities not permitted outside containment zones:

Schools, colleges, education institutions and coaching centres. Online, distance learning to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

Training institutions of Central Government to be allowed from July 15 2020 for which standard operating procedures will be notified.

International travel to remain barred, except as permitted by MHA

Metro rail to be barred

Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places to remain closed.

Movement of individuals between 10 pm and 5 am to be strictly prohibited, except for essential activities.

Containment zones:

Lockdown to continue in containment zones till July 31

Containment zones to be demarcated by states/UTs

Essential activities will be allowed in containment zones

Vulnerable persons:

Persons above age of 65, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, are advised to stay at home.