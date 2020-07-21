Unlock 2.0: Night curfew & Sunday lockdowns to continue in Bengaluru

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, July 21: With the nearly week long lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural areas coming to an end, the Karnataka government on Tuesday issued an order reimplementing unlock 2.0 guidelines issued on June 30, under which there will be night curfew and Sunday lockdown.

The order, signed by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, said night curfew would be from 9 pm-5 am state-wide and that the lockdown on Sundays currently in place would continue. The order also restricts the use of gym equipment and sitting on benches in parks.

Serum Institute to begin trials of Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine candidate by Aug-end

It also said that vegetable markets, not only in Bengaluru, but also in district and taluk level, would be relocated to large open spaces or Agricultural Produce Market Committees, with the aim of restricting crowds.

The unlock 2.0 guidelines will be effective from 5 am on July 22 to July 31. Bengaluru urban and rural areas were under "complete lockdown" since 8 pm on July 14 and it will be effective till 5 am on Wednesday. The lockdown was implemented amid a spike in COVID cases in the city.