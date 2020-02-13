Keep youself updated with latestKolkata News
Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal flags off East-West Metro corridor in Kolkata today
Kolkata, Feb 13: The Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday flagged off the first phase of the East-West Metro corridor connecting Sector V with Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
The railway minister on his Twitter handle posted a live video of the inauguration event of the East-West Metro corridor connecting Sector V with Salt Lake Stadium in the city.
He flagged off the inaugural run on the 4.88-km section of the much-awaited metro corridor at 5 pm on Thursday.