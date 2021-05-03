Union minister Thawarchand Gehlot's daughter dies of COVID-19 in Indore

YouTube
    Indore, May 3: Union minister Thawarchand Gehlot's daughter Yogita Solanki died in a private hospital here on Monday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19, a top official of the medical facility said.

    Solanki (42) was undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital in Indore for the last one week and the viral infection had spread to 80 per cent of her lungs, the medical director of the hospital, Sandeep Srivastava, said.

    "Tocilizumab injections (a COVID-19 medicine) and other life-saving drugs were given to Solanki, but her life could not be saved despite all our efforts," he said.

    Initially, Gehlots daughter was taken to a hospital in Ujjain, but was shifted to Indore after her condition deteriorated, a BJP leader said.

    Solanki, who was a homemaker, is survived by her husband and two children, a 23-year-old daughter and a 20- year-old son. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president V D Sharma and several other party leaders and ministers expressed grief over the death of Solanki.

    X