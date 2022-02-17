YouTube
    Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to unveil Water taxi service in Mumbai today

    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Feb 17: The much-awaited water taxi service promising connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai will be unveiled by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today. The water taxi services are expected to cut the commuting time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai by almost 45 minutes to an hour.

    The service will begin from Domestic Cruise Terminal (DCT) at ferry wharf in Mumbai to Navi Mumbai destinations.

    The water taxi service is being started from Belapur with a total of 8 boats, including 7 speedboats with a capacity of 10 to 30 passengers each and a catamaran boat with a capacity of 56 passengers. It will take only 30 minutes by speed boat from Belapur to Bhaucha Dhakka in South Mumbai and 45 to 50 minutes by catamaran boat.

    Two operators out of four will initially start the services and will use speed boats and catamarans for mass transportation.

    Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shripad Naik said, the initiative will help in promoting tourism as well as reducing traffic congestion in the city.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 14:02 [IST]
