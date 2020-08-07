Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar flags off India's first 'Kisan Rail' from Deolali

Mumbai, Aug 07: Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday flagged off the country's first "Kisan Rail" train from Deolali in Nashik to Danapur in Bihar, through video-conferencing. Speaking on the occasion, the Union minister for agriculture and farmers welfare said Kisan Rail will help in transporting agricultural produce, especially perishable commodities, at cheaper rates and aid farmers in getting the right price for their crops.

Tomar, who also holds Rural Development and Panchayati Raj portfolios, said the Indian Railways had operated 4,610 trains on 96 routes, ensuring supply of food items across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who presided over the event, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had planned various measures to free farmers from years of bondage and these will make farmers of the country "atmanirbhar" (self-reliant) and prosperous.

Minister of state for railways Suresh Angadi, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly Devendra Fadanvis, Maharashtra Minister Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Chhagan Bhujbal were among the dignitaries who attended the virtual ceremony.

"Kisan Rail" is a weekly service that will depart from Deolali every Friday at 11 am and reach Danapur the next day at 6:45 pm. On the return journey, the train will depart from Danapur every Sunday at 12 pm and reach Deolali at 7:45 pm the next day.

The train will cover a distance of 1,519 kms in 31.45 hours on a single trip and will halt at Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Katni, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction and Buxar stations.

"The Kisan Rail will provide a good market to the farmers for their produce. Aggressive marketing is being done by the Central Railway in coordination with local farmers, businessmen and the APMC to ensure farmers get maximum benefit," the Central Railway stated.