YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar faces angry locals as he visits flood-hit Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Sheopur, Aug 07: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was on Saturday mobbed by angry locals and mud was hurled at his motorcade as he visited the flood-affected Sheopur city.

    Flood

    The city is part of his Morena Lok Sabha constituency in north Madhya Pradesh which was lashed by heavy rains earlier this week. When Tomar visited Karatia Bazaar in the city to meet flood-victims, people jeered at him and were heard saying that he had come too late.

    Madya Pradesh govt to pay Rs 31 lakh each to members of women's Olympic hockey teamMadya Pradesh govt to pay Rs 31 lakh each to members of women's Olympic hockey team

    As he got down from his car and consoled some persons including weeping women, his convoy followed him. People threw mud and small dry sticks at the vehicles, eye witnesses said.

    People complained to Tomar that they were not alerted about the floods in time and it was the district administration's failure, witnesses said. Sheopur Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhaya said people complained to the minister that relief reached them late.

    "But no vehicle in his motorcade was damaged," the SP added.

    On Quit India movement anniversary, Uttar Pradesh Congress to hold protest against Yogi govtOn Quit India movement anniversary, Uttar Pradesh Congress to hold protest against Yogi govt

    Talking to reporters later, the Union minister conceded that the administration had been lax, but added that confusion created by rumors about a dam having been breached too created a problem.

    Help of every kind will be provided to the district, the minister assured. At least 24 people died and thousands were evacuated to safety as rains lashed the Chambal-Gwalior region of north Madhya Pradesh earlier this week.

    More MADHYA PRADESH News  

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh floods

    Story first published: Saturday, August 7, 2021, 21:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 7, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X