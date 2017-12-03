Union minister Jitendra Singh hits back at Rahul Gandhi over his poetic taunt

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday goes poetic yet again. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not providing basic necessities to the women of poll-bound Gujarat.

Rahul goes poetic again; takes dig at PM
File Photo of Rahul Gandhi

Taking to Twitter, Rahul said,''No security, nutrition and education was provided to the women. The only thing which took place was their exploitation."

He had expressed his concern over Gujarati women being deprived of basic facilities like health care, education and safety. The Congress leader also accused the BJP leadership for disappointing Anganwadi and Aasha workers.

Meanwhile, Union minister Jitendra Singh hit out at Rahul over his poetry ahead of assembly polls in Gujarat, andsaid that its high time he gets his script writer changed. Speaking to ANI, Singh said,''Its high time he gets his script writer changed. This college level poetry type statements don't deserve a response.''

Story first published: Sunday, December 3, 2017, 12:26 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 3, 2017
