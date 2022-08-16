Union Minister Jaishankar went to a restaurant with his son in the US. What happens next is hilarious

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 16: A video of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is going viral on social media, he can be seen narrating an incident related to Covid vaccine certificates he encountered with his son in the US.

In the 57-second clip, S Jaishankar could be seen talking about his trip to the US in 2021 after the lifting of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

In 2021, Jaishankar visited US, which opened travel for people. He said his son, who lives in the US, told him "that they are going to a restaurant and they wanted to see our Covid vaccine certificate." The foreign minister said, "I showed them my phone and my son produced a paper, which was folded, from his wallet, and said this is my certificate."

The video was shared by Arun Pudur, a businessman, with the caption, "Dr S Jaishankar, Min of External Affairs India, went to a restaurant with his son in the US and what happened next is hilarious."

"This is so fun - and so illustrative of the new world! Dr S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs India, went to a restaurant with his son in the US and what happened next is hilarious," tweeted Norwegian diplomat Eric Solheim.

"I looked at his document and told myself, 'Okay this is where they are'," the minister said in the video.

Jaishankar through the vidoe highlighted the advantages of having the Co-WIN portal, which has made things easier for people, as everyone has it on their phone and can show the document anytime, anywhere.

"You must understand that this is not the case with much of the world," Jaishankar said in the video.

Through Co-Win, one can download the vaccination certificate from their registered account as soon as they get the vaccine shot. Vaccination certificate is a verifiable proof of vaccination that you can use to establish that have been vaccinated in cases where any such requirement is specified.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 23:00 [IST]