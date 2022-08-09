India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Union minister Ashwini Choubey slams Nitish Kumar as 'opportunistic'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Patna, Aug 09: BJP leader and Union minister Ashwini Choubey on Tuesday accused outgoing chief minister Nitish Kumar of being ''opportunistic'' and said those ''betraying'' Bihar want to create obstacles in its development.

    Union minister Ashwini Choubey slams Nitish Kumar as opportunistic
    BJP leader and Union minister Ashwini Choubey

    He made the remarks at the airport here while heading to Patna to take part in a BJP core group meeting this evening to take stock of the evolving political situation in the wake up of a break-up with ally Janata Dal (United).

    BJP accuses Nitish Kumar of betraying people of BiharBJP accuses Nitish Kumar of betraying people of Bihar

    ''The BJP does not suppress anyone, does not betray anyone. Those people betraying Bihar want to create obstacles in its development. The development of Bihar has been a priority for us from Atal Bihari Vajpayee government to the Modi government,'' Choubey told a TV channel.

    ''Despite having lesser seats, we made him (Kumar) chief minister. He has deceived the people twice. He is suffering from arrogance,'' the BJP leader said.

    Asked about Kumar's immenent tie-up with the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Choubey said, ''Vinaash kaal vipreet buddhi'' (when doom approaches, one loses wisdom).

    ''Where is the talk of zero tolerance on corruption. He is opportunistic, he keeps looking for opportunities. This is my personal opinion,'' Choubey added.

    Nitish met Governor Phagu Chauhan and tendered his resignation as chief minister of the NDA government in Bihar on Tuesday.

    Do you have any ideology? Chirag Paswan slams Nitish Kumar, demands President's rule in BiharDo you have any ideology? Chirag Paswan slams Nitish Kumar, demands President's rule in Bihar

    He said the decision to sever ties with the NDA was taken by his party, the JD(U).

    Kumar is expected to form a fresh government, armed with the support of the entire opposition, including the RJD and the Left parties.

    Ashwini Kumar Choubey
    Know all about
    Ashwini Kumar Choubey

    Comments

    More POLITICAL CRISIS News  

    Read more about:

    political crisis bihar government nitish kumar

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 17:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 9, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X