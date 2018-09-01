Union minister Ashwini Choubey calls Rahul Gandhi 'sewer worm, schizophrenic'

New Delhi, Sep 1: Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey sparked controversy on Saturday when he called Congress president Rahul Gandhi, "schizophrenic" and a "sewer worm".

Calling Rahul Gandhi "mentally unfit", Choubey said that the Congress president should be admitted to a mental hospital for treatment.

Also Read | Decoding Rafale deal: From allegations to counter-allegations

According to the reports, Choubey made this remark while referring to Congress leader's continuous attack on the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

The junior minister in the health ministry, who is a Lok Sabha lawmaker from Bihar's Buxar, made the remarks while comparing Rahul Gandhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Choubey also accused Rahul Gandhi of spreading lies.

"While the PM is like the sky, Rahul Gandhi is like naali ka keeda (sewer worm)," Choubey said while addressing a programme in Bihar's Sasaram.

Choubey, the Union Minister of State for Health, is a Lok Sabha MP from Bihar's Buxar.

Also Read | Rafale deal biggest example of crony capitalism by Modi govt: Congress

MoS Choubey last month had called the Congress president an "impersonator" adorning several faces and claimed that he would "finish" the party. "Rahul Gandhi is an impersonator (bahrupiya) and wants to adorn several faces but he is a child (bauwa). He will finish the party. It will be Congress president who will put his party into the graves," Choubey had said.

On Wednesday, BJP president Amit Shah had mocked Rahul Gandhi, saying the nation's IQ was higher than his.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Amit Shah said, "Why wait 24 hours when you already have your JPC-Jhoothi Party Congress. Your lies to fool the nation are self-evident when Rafale price you quote vary in Delhi, Karnataka, Raipur, Hyderabad, Jaipur & Parliament. But the nation's IQ is higher than yours!"