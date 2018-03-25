Union minister Alphons hits back at Rahul, says ‘don't believe in fake stories'

Union Minister of State for IT, Culture and Tourism KJ Alphons on Sunday hit back at Congress president Rahul Gandhi who accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of data breach. Alphons further assured that bio-metric data collected for the Aadhaar is with UADAI and is "absolutely secure".

Rahul had earlier in a tweet alleged that the Narendra Modi app is leaking data to US companies. He claimed on Twitter that the Prime Minister is allowing 'American companies' to take away the data of the users who sign up for the application.

"You think Prime Minister is going to give your data to a private company! Don't believe such fake stories," Alphons said in reaction to Rahul's tweet.

On the issue of questions being raised on safety of Aadhaar data, Alphons said, "What is given in Aadhaar are just name and address. Your bio-metric data is with UIDAI and let me assure you that it has not been breached, its absolutely secure. We have given authorisation to govt agencies to access Aadhaar information."

Gandhi was referring to a media report in which a French vigilante hacker in a series of tweets alleged that the personal data including email IDs, photos, gender and names of the users of Modi's mobile app were being sent to a third party domain without their consent.

"Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India's Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies," Gandhi tweeted.

where the data analysis firm is at the heart of the case involving alleged breach of Facebook user data.

Rahul's tweet comes a day after french security, who calls himself Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y), claimed that Narendra Modi android app, the personal mobile application of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, is allegedly sharing private information of users to a third-party US company Clever Tap without their consent.

