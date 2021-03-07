YouTube
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Tamil Nadu, Kerala today

    New Delhi, Mar 07: Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a day-long political tour of the poll-bound states of Tamil Nadu, where he is set to launch a door-to-door campaign, and Kerala on Sunday.

    Amit Shah

    A party statement said Shah will also address the valedictory function of the BJP's 'Kerala Vijay Yatra' in Thiruvananthapuram, besides attending several programmes in the two southern states.

    West Bengal elections 2021: Amit Malviya slams TMC ahead of BJP's candidate list

    Besides launching "Vetri Kodi Eandhi" (people outreach programme for poll victory) at Suchindram in Kanyakumari, Shah will also hold a roadshow in the constituency where the BJP is also contesting the Lok Sabha bypoll due to the death of the sitting Congress MP. Former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan is its candidate.

    The BJP is contesting the state assembly polls in alliance with the ruling AIADMK.

    Assembly elections in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, besides Puducherry will be held in a single phase on April 6.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 7, 2021, 9:23 [IST]
