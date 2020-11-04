Union home minister Amit Shah on 2-day visit to West Bengal to take stock of security situation

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, Nov 04: Union home minister Amit Shah is all set to arrive in West Bengal on Wednesday on a two-day visit ahead of the crucial state assembly polls to be held next year.

According to reports, Amit Shah will have a night halt in Kolkata before beginning his official engagements on November 5 morning.

The Union home minister will visit Bankura to hold BJP's organisational rally and will pay homage to Birsa Munda and then will visit to a tribal village Chaturdahi where he will have lunch with the tribal families.

During the two-day visit, Shah will also take stock of the security scenario in the state. He will be holding a 2-day meet with Border Security Force (BSF) officers and also with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel separately.

Meanwhile, on November 6, Shah will offer his prayers at Dakshineswar Kali Temple. "Before holding an organisational meeting with BJP state unit leaders in Kolkata for the 2021 Assembly polls, Amit Shah Ji will also be visiting Gauranganagar, a refugee colony where he is slated to have lunch with them," said senior BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta.

Earlier, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had met Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi last week discussing affairs relating to Bengal at length.

While state BJP workers believe that Shah's proposed visit to Bengal would boost the morale of the party's grassroots workers, senior Trinamool Congress leader and the party's Lok Sabha MP Sougata Roy said: "Amit Shah is coming to Bengal to iron out internal feud amongst various factions. We all know that many BJP leaders are not in good terms with their party's state president Dilip Ghosh. I believe Shah is coming to address that before the next year's assembly elections."