Union Govt mulls ban on PFI following violence during Ram Navami

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 15: The Union Government is mulling a ban on the Popular Front of India. There have been discussions about the ban following the riots that broke out during Ram Navami.

The PFI has been flagged on numerous occasions in recent times. It has been accused of fanning riots during the anti-CAA protests. During the Delhi riots men of the outfit were seen handing over cash to the perpetrators. A decision on the ban is likely to be taken within a week, sources have told OneIndia.

It was also alleged that the PFI had played a role in Kasauli (Rajasthan) and Khargone (Madhya Pradesh) where violence broke out during the Ram Navami procession last Sunday.

There has been a clamour for the ban on the outfit since long. PFI as an organisation came into existence in 2006. However, it dates back to 1993 when an organisation called the National Development Front was formed to protect the interests of Muslims in Kerala following the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

The activities of the NDF were restricted to Kerala alone. There was a decision that was later on taken to unify like-minded outfits from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The PFI then was born in 2006 with the merger of NDF, Karnataka Forum for Dignity and the Manitha Neethi Pasarai in Tamil Nadu.

By 2009 more organisations merged with the PFI. They were Goa Citizen's Forum, Rajasthan's Community Social and Educational Society, West Bengal's Nagarik Adhikar Suraksha Samithi, Manipur's Lilong Social Forum and Association of Social Justice, Andhra Pradesh.

The PFI has often been accused of associating with the banned Students Islamic Movement of India. Most of the office bearers of the PFI have been associated with the SIMI in the past. They have held positions in the SIMI before it had been banned.

The Intelligence Bureau has said that the PFI is violent in nature. They one point agenda is to attack the Right Wing. They preach to their cadres that attacking those who oppose Islam would earn them religious rewards. the PFI has been accused of chopping off a professor's hand who had allegedly hurt religious sentiments in Kerala. 37 PFI cadres were arrested.

In an affidavit before the Kerala High Court, it was submitted that the PFI was involved in 27 murders. In another report, the Kerala government said that there was 87 attempt to murder cases against PFI cadres.

Story first published: Friday, April 15, 2022, 15:05 [IST]