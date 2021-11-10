Cabinet approves MoU between NDMA and Department of Civil Protection of Italy

Union Cabinet meet highlights: MPLADS restored, ethanol price hiked

New Delhi, Nov 10: Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Wednesday announced that the Union government prices approved the revision of prices of ethanol extracted from sugarcane for doping of petrol by 1.28 per cent to Rs 63.45.

Addressing a press conference, Thakur said "Cabinet approves mechanism for procurement of ethanol by Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies under Ethanol Blended Petrol program. Price of ethanol from C heavy molasses increased to Rs 46.66/litre; from B heavy molasses increased to Rs 59.08/litr.

"100% foodgrains & 20% of sugar to be packed in jute bags as Cabinet approves reservation norms for Jute Packaging Materials for Jute year 2021-22 under Jute Packaging Material Act, 1987. Move to bring relief to 3,70,000 workers in jute mills and ancillary units," he said.

Cabinet gives nod to price support of Rs 17,408.8 cr to Cotton Corporation of India

"Union cabinet gives nod to committed price support of Rs 17,408.85 cr to the Cotton Corporation of India. CCEA approves incurring expenditure for reimbursing losses under MSP ops for cotton during the cotton season (Oct to Sept) 2014-15 to 2020-21," he said.

Union Cabinet decides to restore MPLADS fund for remainder of 2021-22

Union cabinet approved restoration and continuation of the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), which was suspended in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.The scheme has been restored for the remaining part of financial year 2021-22. The scheme will continue till 2025-26.

Funds will be released at the rate of Rs 2 crore per MP for the remaining period of 2021-22 in one instalment. From 2022-23 to 2025-26, funds will be released under the scheme at the rate of Rs 5 crore per annum to each of the MPs in two instalments of Rs 2.5 crore each.

In April last year, the government had suspended MPLADS during 2020-21 and 2021-22, and said that the funds would be used for managing health services and the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Under the scheme, MPs can recommend development programmes involving expenditure of Rs 5 crore every year in their constituencies.

Union Cabinet declares November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'

Union cabinet approves declaration of 15th Nov, the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'. Week-long celebrations planned from 15-22 Nov2021 to celebrate and commemorate glorious history of tribal people, culture and achievements.