Union Cabinet likely to approve repeal of Farm Bills on November 24

New Delhi, Nov 21: The Union Cabinet is likely to approve the repeal of the three farm laws on Wednesday. The controversial three farm bills shall then be introduced in the forthcoming session of Parliament.

The prime minister in his address to the nation on Friday announced repeal of the laws, which triggered a year of protests by farmers, and had also said the constitutional formalities to revoke the laws will be done during the winter session of Parliament, which begins on November 29.

The protesting farmers have said they will stay put till Parliament repeals them.

Formally rollback the laws in Parliament and give legal guarantee of MSP on crops, these are the demands, the farmers said, adding that families of farmers who lost their lives in protests, which began last year November, must be given financially compensation.

The government will now bring bills for the withdrawal of the three farm laws in Parliament following the prime minister's announcement.

The Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana was the fountainhead of the farmers' protest, which started last year in November, two months after enactment of the laws. From there the movement gradually expanded to the Ghazipur border between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and other sites.

The farmers are protesting against Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Story first published: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 15:56 [IST]