Union cabinet clears triple talaq bill

The Union cabinet on Friday cleared triple talaq bill which makes the Islamic practice a criminal offence. The controversial Islamic practice allows men to leave their wives immediately by stating "talaq" (divorce) three times.

The Supreme Court had on August 22 has struck down triple talaq, calling the Islamic practice unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution, which provides for equality before the law.

But there have been reports of a number of divorces by way of 'talaq-e-biddat' even after the judgement. Despite advisories being issued to the members of the community against the archaic practice, there seemed to be no decline in the cases of divorce by 'talaq-e-biddat'.

In a recent case of 'talaq-e-biddat', a man working with a leading educational institution divorced his wife through WhatsApp and SMS.

Early this month, the Uttar Pradesh government became the first state to approve the Centre's draft law to end the practice of instant triple talaq under which a Muslim man trying to divorce his wife by uttering "talaq" three times would face three years imprisonment and a fine.

As per the draft, triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat will be a "cognisable and non-bailable" offence punishable with three years imprisonment and the wife will be entitled to maintenance and the custody of children if they are minor.

