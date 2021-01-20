Rs 28k crore industry development initiative for J&K likely to get Cabinet nod today

Union Cabinet approves MoU between India, Uzbekistan for cooperation in field of Solar Energy

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 20: The Union Cabinet has signing of Memorandum of Understanding between India and Uzbekistan for cooperation in the field of Solar Energy.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised of the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Uzbekistan for cooperation in the field of Solar Energy.

The main area of work under is to identify research/demonstration/pilot projects between the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, India and the International Solar Energy Institute (ISEI), Uzbekistan in the following mutually identified areas:

-Solar Photovoltaic

-Storage Technologies

-Transfer of Technology

Based on mutual agreement, both parties would work for implementation and deployment of pilot project in International Solar Alliance (ISA) member countries.