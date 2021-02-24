Union Cabinet approves MoU between India, Uzbekistan for cooperation in field of Solar Energy

COVID-19 jabs for those over 60 and above 45 from March 1

Union Cabinet approves dissolution of Puducherry assembly

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 24: The Union Cabinet today approved the dissolution of the Puducherry legislative assembly.

The decision was taken after the Congress government in Puducherry fell. V Narayanswamy's government fell to a minority after five MLAs from the Congress and its ally, the DMK resigned.

Following the Cabinet meeting, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the CM has resigned and none have staked a claim to form the government. Hence the LG recommended suspending the 14th assembly.

What is President's rule? Why it is being imposed in Puducherry

Now our approval will be sent to the President and after his approval, the Assembly will stand dissolved, Javadekar also said.