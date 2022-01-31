Union Budget: Parliament Session begins today

New Delhi, Jan 31: Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman will table the economic survey today ahead of the Union Budget to be presented on February 1, Tuesday.

The first part of the session scheduled to begin today will conclude on April 8. The first part of the session will extend up to February 11. Between February 13 and March 13 there would be a recess during which the standing committees will examine the budgetary allocations for the various ministries and departments following which reports will be prepared.

There would however be no Zero Hour in both Houses of Parliament during the first two days of the session which will take place on January 31 and February 1.

There would be a discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the address by the President and a general debate on the budget.

The Budget session would have 29 sittings-10 in the first part and 19 in the second. The Lok Sabha will sit between 4 pm and 9 pm from February 11, while the session in the Rajya Sabha would be between 10 am and 3 pm.

On Tuesday at 10.10 am a Cabinet Meeting will be held before the Budget is tabled in Parliament.

