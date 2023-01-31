Union Budget 2023: When and where to watch LIVE streaming

YouTube
    This year's will be Nirmala Sitharaman's last budget presentation before the general elections in 2024, and it will mark the government's fifth budget presentation in this period.

    New Delhi, Jan 31: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1, which will be her fifth straight budget for the new fiscal. This is the 3rd consecutive Union Budget to be delivered in paperless form.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    When and where to watch Union Budget 2023?

    The Union Budget 2023-24 can be watched live on Sansad TV and Doordarshan channel at 11 am on Wednesday. The Press Information Bureau will live stream the Budget 2023 through its web-based platform.The live telecast of the Budget will also be available on Doordarshan YouTube channels.

    You can also watch Nirmala Sitharaman's speech live on the Ministry of Finance's official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

    This year too, the budget will be presented in a paperless form and it would be the last full budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 2.2 government before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

    The Budget documents will be available in English and Hindi on the "Union Budget Mobile App" available on both the Android and Apple OS platforms after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Finance Minister in Parliament on 1st February, 2023.

    Your guideline to download the app

    • Visit Union Budget Web Portal at www.indiabudget.gov.in.
    • Click on the " Download Mobile Application," option.
    • You will get the app on Google play store) and for iOS (download the app from apple store).
    • Android user can click on the link given HERE - - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nic.unionbudget
    • Now, click on the Install option given below the Union Budget application.
    • It may take a some seconds for the application to be installed.
    • Open the application to access the budget highlights, budget speech, and other related details.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 21:59 [IST]
