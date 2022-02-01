Union Budget 2022: Know Nirmala Sitharaman Budget Speech Time, Live Streaming Info

India

Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday will be presenting her fourth Union Budget in Parliament.

Like last year, the Union Budget will be paperless again, with the finance minister reading out her speech from a tablet. This is going to be the second Union Budget since the Covid-19 pandemic hit India. With the country's economy still reeling under its impact, all the sectors are looking at the Union Budget with a lot of hope.

According to reports, the focus is likely to be on accelerating the pace of recovery, and further ramping up the healthcare system to better tackle any future waves or outbreaks.

Budget 2022: Date and Speech Time

The Finance Minister will present the budget in Parliament on February 1 at 11 am. The budget speech can last for about 1.20 to 2 hours. In the year 2020, Finance Minister Sitharaman gave the longest speech in the history of budget session. The speech lasted for about 2 hours 40 minutes.

Budget 2022: When & where to watch Live Streaming

The general public can watch the presentation of the Budget 2022 on February 1 at 11 AM live on Lok Sabha TV. They also tune in to the event on various news outlets and social media platforms like YouTube and Twitter.

YouTube Live - https://youtu.be/2WgKQ_HhEWw

Moreover, the Budget 2022 speech will be aired on Sansad TV - the official parliament channel. National broadcaster Doordarshan will also telecast the Budget 2022 speech.

Union Budget 2022-23 documents on Android, iOS mobile app

One can also access Budget documents which will be available on Union Budget Web Portal (https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/)

Mobile app (English & Hindi) available on both Android and iOS platforms can also be downloaded from http://indiabudget.gov.in

Duration of budget speech

It is expected that the Budget 2022 presentation will take about 90 to 120 minutes, given Sitharaman's previous track records. However, she is generally known for her long Budget speeches. In 2019, she had delivered the speech for about 2 hours and 15 minutes, which was then the longest speech in Indian history. In 2020, she broke the record again by delivering a speech that lasted for 162 minutes.

How long will the Budget session last?

Budget session has been divided in two parts. The first session of the budget will end on February 11. The second session will start on March 14 and end on April 8.