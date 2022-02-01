YouTube
    Union Budget 2022: Full list of schemes announced by Finance Minister

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented her fourth Union Budget in Parliament in a paperless format just like last year.

    • No change in income tax slab
    • 8 million houses under PM Awas Yojana in 2022-23
    • Concessional duty on import of capital goods to be phased out
    • Tax exemption to start-ups extended to March 2023
    • Proposed to introduce Digital Rupee by RBI using blockchain technology, starting 2022-23
    • Financial support will be provided to farmers to take up agro-forestry
    • World-class university to be allowed in GIFT IFSC free from domestic regulation
    • Emphasis on EVs, many areas may soon become no-go zones
    • 5G mobile services rollout within 2022-23

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 13:26 [IST]
