Union Budget 2022: Full list of schemes announced by Finance Minister
New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented her fourth Union Budget in Parliament in a paperless format just like last year.
- No change in income tax slab
- 8 million houses under PM Awas Yojana in 2022-23
- Concessional duty on import of capital goods to be phased out
- Tax exemption to start-ups extended to March 2023
- Proposed to introduce Digital Rupee by RBI using blockchain technology, starting 2022-23
- Financial support will be provided to farmers to take up agro-forestry
- World-class university to be allowed in GIFT IFSC free from domestic regulation
- Emphasis on EVs, many areas may soon become no-go zones
- 5G mobile services rollout within 2022-23
Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 13:26 [IST]