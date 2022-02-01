YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Finance Minister Sitharaman tables Union Budget for 2022-2023 in Parliament

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting Union Budget for the year 2022-23 in parliament.

    Union Budget 2022: Finance Minister Sitharaman to table Modi govts 10th Budget in Parliament today

    This is the fourth budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament. For the Budget-2022-23, the Finance Minister had held several pre-budget consultation meetings with stakeholder groups including Economists, Agriculture and Agro Processing Industry, Trade Union and Labour Organizations, Financial Sector and Capital Markets, Industry, Services and Trade, Social Sector, Infrastructure and Climate Change sector.

    Sitharaman had also held Pre-Budget consultation with Finance Ministers of States and Union Territories for the Budget. The Budget will be made available on Mobile App after it is presented in Parliament.

    The Union Budget Mobile App has been launched for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament and the general public. The mobile App allows complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Budget Speech, Annual Financial Statement, Demand for Grants and Finance Bill.

    More BUDGET News  

    Read more about:

    budget nirmala sitharaman

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X