Union Budget 2021 to be presented on February 1

New Delhi, Jan 05: The Union Budget will be presented on February 1, while the Parliament budget session starts on January 29.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) recommended that the budget session of Parliament to be held from January 29 to February 15.

While the Union Budget will be presented on February 1, the second part of the budget session will be from March 8 to April 8.

President, Ram Nath Kovind will address both Houses of Parliament on January 29. All COVID-19 protocols will be in place and both houses will function for 4 hours each.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister led Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs will meet. This would be followed by the full Cabinet meet tomorrow at 10.35 am.