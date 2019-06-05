  • search
    Union Budget 2019 on July 5: Job creation to be main focus

    New Delhi, June 05: Infrastructure and creation of jobs would be the focus of the Union Budget 2019. Preparations are on in full swing as there are just 30 days remaining to present the budget.

    A meeting with officials was chaired by new Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman where various issues were discussed. The primary objective would also be to steer the economy out of difficulty. The budget would also focus on simplification of direct taxes and also increasing compliance.

    File photo of Nirmala Sitharaman
    The first session of the Lok Sabha would be held from June 17 to July 26. The regular budget would be presented on July 5. Prior to the budget being presented, the economic survey will be tabled.

    Meanwhile entry into the ministry has been restricted to maintain secrecy.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 7:02 [IST]
