Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand if BJP retains power: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Dehradun, Feb 12: The BJP government will implement the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand if the party retains power after the upcoming Assembly polls, announced Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday.

"Soon after its swearing-in, the new BJP government will form a committee to prepare a draft of Uniform Civil Code in the state. This Uniform Civil Code will provide for same laws regarding marriages, divorce, land-property and inheritance for all people, irrespective of their faith" said Dhami on the last say of campaigning for the Assembly polls.

"This Uniform Civil Code will be a step towards realising the dreams of those who framed our Constitution and solidify the spirit of the Constitution. This will also be an impactful step towards Article 44 that provides for UCC for all citizens," he added.

The 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

