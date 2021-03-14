UNHRC meet: Sri Lanka dials New Delhi

Pak PM Imran Khan claims support of 58 countries at UNHRC, when there are just 47

New Delhi, Mar 14: Sri Lanka has sought India's support and dialled Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ahead of the crucial vote at the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Sri Lanka is facing the heat at the UNHRC over human rights violations during the civil war with the LTTE. The session of the UNHRC is underway and will continue until March 23.

During the session, the Sri Lanka issue has cropped up several times.

Pakistan 'pernicious cradle of terrorism': India at UNHRC

On Saturday, PM Modi spoke on phone today with H.E. Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the President of Sri Lanka.

The leaders reviewed topical developments and the ongoing cooperation between both countries in bilateral and multilateral forums. They agreed to maintain regular contact between relevant officials, including in the context of the continuing COVID-19 challenges.

Prime Minister reiterated the importance of Sri Lanka to India's Neighbourhood First policy.