Underground outfit chief says he got stolen police pistols from Congress MLA

New Delhi, Aug 26: The National Investigation Agency has learnt while probing the missing arms case that the chairman of the Kuki Revolutionary Army had received the police pistols from Congress MLA, Yamthung Haokip.

The NIA learnt this information following the arrest of KRA chairman, David Hangshing. The KRA is an underground outfit, but presently is in Suspension of Operations with the government as the ceasefire with the KRA is in force now.

Haokip was arrested and it may be recalled that the agency had conducted a raid at his home last month, which led to some major seizures.

The NIA has been probing a case which pertains to theft of 56 Pistols and 58 Magazines from the DG Pool Armoury located within the premises of 2nd Manipur Rifles Battalion, Imphal. The above weapons went missing between 2016 and early 2017.

During interrogation, David Hanshing informed the NIA about the missing pistols. Further the NIA recovered six missing 9 mm pistols from a place around 20 kilometres from Imphal.

The seized pistols have been found to be from the lot of missing pistols and serial numbers of 5 pistols have matched with serial numbers of missing pistols while the serial number of 1 pistol has been erased.

What is the missing arms case:

The case dates back to 2014. The Manipur government had asked the NIA to probe the case in which 56 pistols disappeared from the police headquarters over a period of four years. The probe found that 56 auto 9 mm pistols along with 58 magazines were found missing from the state police headquarters - Arms Kote of 2nd Manipur Rifles, Imphal, - between 2014 and 2018.

Two employees of the 2nd MR were arrested in connection with the case. In 2016, four persons were arrested and one 9 mm auto pistol along with three magazines were seized.

The Manipur government had suspended four high-ranking police officials, including an IPS officer, in connection with the case of missing weapons from 2nd Manipur Rifles armoury between 2014 and 2018, an official statement has said.

Altogether, 56 auto 9 mm pistols along with 58 magazines were found missing when the commandant of 2nd Manipur Rifles recently conducted a routine examination of the arms corte (armoury).

The missing arms belonged to a batch of 570 pistols that were received by the state police headquarters in 2014 for supply to 2nd Manipur Rifles.