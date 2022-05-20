Under-construction tunnel in J&K collapses: Four injured

The 150 meter ISI engineered tunnel was used by terrorists for 8 years

New Delhi, May 20: A part of an under-construction tunnel at the Khan Nallah on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district collapsed on Thursday night during an audit.

Four people have been injured in the incident while several others have been trapped. The collapsed portion is around 40 metres inside the tunnel. A joint rescue operation was launched by the Indian Army and Police and three workers were rescued according to officials.

#WATCH | Rescue operation underway at Khooni Nala, Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in the Makerkote area of Ramban, where a part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed late last night; 6 to 7 feared trapped. pic.twitter.com/3LmZF0ctrm — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Massaratul Islam and Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma rushed to the spot to supervise the rescue operation.

Those trapped inside the tunnel belong to the company conducting the work of auditing the tunnel, the officials said.

Jammu & Kashmir | A part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed at Khooni Nala, Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in the Makerkote area of Ramban. 6 to 7 feared trapped; one person rescued. Rescue operation is underway: Ramban Deputy Commissioner — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022

Several ambulances were dispatched to the location from Banihal, they added.

