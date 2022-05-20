YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Under-construction tunnel in J&K collapses: Four injured

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 20: A part of an under-construction tunnel at the Khan Nallah on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district collapsed on Thursday night during an audit.

    Under-construction tunnel in J&K collapses: Four injured
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    Four people have been injured in the incident while several others have been trapped. The collapsed portion is around 40 metres inside the tunnel. A joint rescue operation was launched by the Indian Army and Police and three workers were rescued according to officials.

    Ramban Deputy Commissioner Massaratul Islam and Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma rushed to the spot to supervise the rescue operation.

    Those trapped inside the tunnel belong to the company conducting the work of auditing the tunnel, the officials said.

    Several ambulances were dispatched to the location from Banihal, they added.

    Comments

    More TUNNEL News  

    Read more about:

    tunnel collapses jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Friday, May 20, 2022, 8:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X