Undeclared PAN details: Congress lawmakers top the list

New Delhi, Oct 27: There are 7 sitting MPs and 199 MLAs who have not declared their PAN details says a report prepared by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

The highest number of MLAs i.e 51 who have not declared PAN details are from Congress, followed by 42 MLAs from BJP and 25 MLAs from CPI(M).

2 MPs each from BJD and AIADMK , and 1 MP each INC, AIUDF and NCP have not declared their PAN details.

The highest number of MLAs i.e 33 who have not declared PAN details are from Kerala, followed by 28 MLAs from Mizoram and 19 MLAs from Madhya Pradesh.

2 MPs each from Odisha and Tamil Nadu, and 1 MP each Assam, Mizoram and Lakshadweep have not declared their PAN details.

In several North-Eastern states, it is not mandatory declare ITR details.

The highest number of re-elected MLAs i.e 18 who have discrepancy in declared PAN details are from BJP, followed by 9 MLAs from INC and 3 MLAs from JD (U).

4 re-elected MPs from BJD, 2 re-elected MPs each from BJP and INC, and 1 re-elected MP each NCP, JD(S) and SHS have discrepancy in declared their PAN details.

Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of re-elected MLAs i.e. 8 followed by Maharashtra with 7 re-elected MLAs who have discrepancy in declared PAN details.

4 re-elected MPs from Odisha, 2 re-elected MPs each from Maharashtra and Karnataka, 1 re-elected MP each from Manipur and West Bengal who have discrepancy in declared their PAN details.