Unaccounted cash of Rs 20 crore directly related to D K Shivakumar says probe

New Delhi, Sep 20: Karnataka minister and Congress strongman, D K Shivakumar finds himself in the dock after the Enforcement Directorate registered a money laundering case against him. The case in question pertains to alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions.

The Enforcement Directorate has charged Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In the midst of this, the BJP's Sambit Patra addressed a presser in which he accused the Congress of receiving money through hawala transactions. Patna referred to the statement of confession made by Anjaneya in which he is alleged to have said that money was sent to the AICC office. He further went on to say that money was sent in kgs to the AICC office. Patra also called out the Congress for crying foul during demonetisation.

Hanumanthaiah has been a central character in the case filed by the ED. An employee at the Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, he has been accused of storing unaccounted cash belonging to Shivakumar in Delhi.

Under the radar of the ED is also Sachin Narayan, who is said to be a business partner of Shivakumar. Another person who finds a mention in the ED files is S K Sharma, who is the owner of Sharma Transports, which runs a fleet of luxury and passenger buses

The case was filed on the basis of a prosecution complaint filed by the Income Tax department. The IT department had alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions worth crores.

The IT department accused Shivakumar and Sharma of transporting huge amounts of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through hawala channels with the help of three other accused.

"As per facts and analysis of evidences, it is clear that accused number 1 (Shivakumar) has set up an extensive network of persons and premises across Delhi and Bengaluru in order to transport and utilise unaccounted cash," the department had said. Other accused are Sachin Narayan, Anjaneya Hanumanthaiah and N Rajendra, it said.

The department further said that Rajendra is a caretaker at the Karnataka Bhavan and works for Sharma, besides looking after the immovable properties of both Shivakumar and Sharma. All these persons have been accused of conspiring to evade tax.

The department also said that unaccounted cash of Rs 20 crore (approximately) was found and seized during the raids in New Delhi and Bengaluru last year. This money is directly relatable to Shivakumar, the department had further noted.