UN Under-Sec-Gen & UNDP associate administrator Usha Rao-Monari on India visit from Nov 30

New Delhi, Nov 29 : (PRESS RELEASE) United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General and Associate Administrator, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Usha Rao-Monari, will be on her first official visit to India beginning November 30 and is expected to meet ministers and key government officials to discuss India's development practices in Sustainable Development Goals.

During the three-day mission, Rao-Monari will meet key government officials, development partners, private sector leaders and young people to deepen the India-UNDP partnership for development of over 70 years.

The associate administrator is expected to meet Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Arjun Munda, Minister of Tribal Affairs. She will also call on senior government officials from the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of External Affairs and NITI Aayog to reaffirm UNDP's commitment and support to the country's development priorities and accelerating the progress on the Sustainable Development Goals.

Rao-Monari will lead roundtable discussions on Digital Public Goods, Sustainable Finance and engage with stakeholders to discuss partnerships on these critical agendas.

She will also visit a UNDP-supported material recovery facility in Delhi, where 2,000 metric tonnes of plastic and dry waste is processed annually.

The Plastic Waste Management Programme promotes the collection, separation, and recycling of all types of plastic waste to protect the environment and create a circular economy for plastics. The programme also ensures the well-being and financial inclusion of Safai Sathis or waste pickers by linking them to social protection schemes. She is expected to meet a few Safai Sathis whose lives and livelihoods have improved through the initiative.

UNDP has supported the Government of India in all areas of human development, including systems strengthening, inclusive growth, sustainable livelihoods, climate action, and resilience.

