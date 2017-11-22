Ummar Khan's family lashes out at the Government

Alwar lynching victim's family lashed out at the Government for creating an anti-Muslim atmosphere leading to the blatant lynching and atrocities being inflicted on the community.

On November 10, dairy farmer Ummar Khan was allegedly shot at and thrashed along with his two friends at Alwar district in Rajasthan, where dairy farmer Pehlu Khan was lynched by self-styled cow protectors.

Ummar Khan was also thrashed and shot down in a similar way under the suspicion of being a cow smuggler, and after being killed his body was left on railway tracks to cover up the murder. The police instead of looking for the perpetrators lodged a case against Umar and his friend for cow smuggling, however two of the accused were also arrested by the police later.

Apart from Ummar Khan's family, Junaid - who was stabbed to death in a train in Haryana after an argument over seat took a violent communal turn, was also present at the program which was arrange to discuss the atmosphere of hatred and communal violent which is being perpetuated in the country.

Junaid's brother said that he was a young boy who was killed for a reason he was not even aware of, he said, "Junaid was very young to understand communal hate, when communal remarks were hurled at him, he lost his cool and might had said something in the heat of the moment, which led to the cause of his death,"

Ummar Khan's brother and uncle also held the same view and reiterated what Junaid's brother had to say about the atmosphere of hatred in the country. Regarding the cow related attacks on Muslims, Ummar's brother said, "We poor Muslims don't keep cow to eat its meat, we need cows for milk, which we can feed to our families and we can earn something by selling the milk. We can't keep buffaloes as they are very costly, however, it seems that keeping a cow is no longer an option, as it has become life-threatening for us now,"

Journalists, social activists were also present at the program and spoke about how these perpetrators are being encouraged by certain ministers and government officials and also the police which is encouraging them to indulged in such acts of lynching without any fear knowing fully aware of the state and political backing. They spoke about how there was a deliberate effort to botch up investigations in case of Junaid and Pehlu Khan and how the police wanted to ignore essential evidence.

The opposition has also taken this opportunity to fire salvos at the BJP government over extending support to the perpetrators and for further polarising the nation. However, it is still not evident if indeed such perpetrators are enjoying political backing, but what is clear is the fact that the police do not seem to have the same alacrity with which they lodge cases against the victims, towards the perpetrators and the accused.

OneIndia News