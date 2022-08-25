Umesh Kolhe murder: NIA announces cash reward for details on absconding accused

Karnataka to hand over BJP activist murder case to NIA

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 25: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared a cash reward against an absconding accused, Shaheem Ahmed in connection with the murder of Umesh Kolhe in Amaravati.

The accused Ahmed (22) is a resident of Zakir Colony, Amaravati, Maharashtra and is presently absconding in the said case, the NIA said in a release.

Earlier this month, the NIA arrested a tenth accused in connection with the murder of pharmacist Umesh Kolhe in eastern Maharashtra's Amravati city in June.

NIA terms Umesh Kolhe’s murder as a larger conspiracy

Shaikh Shakeel (28), the accused, was a resident of Imamnagar, Lalkhadi in Amravati, an official statement said.

During the investigation his "active role" in the murder conspiracy came to light, it said, according to news agency PTI.

Kolhe (54) was murdered in Amravati on the night of June 21, allegedly for sharing a social media post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad.

The incident took place a week before the killing of a tailor in Udaipur for a similar reason.

Amravati Killing: Autopsy report suggests Umesh Kolhe died due to deep neck injuries that reached his spine

The NIA said if any information on Shaheem Ahmed is available the agency could be reached out at:

NIA HEADQUARTERs NEW DELHI CONTROL ROOM -Telephone Number: 011-24368800,

WhatsApp/Telegram : +91-8585931100

Email ID: do.nia@gov.in

NIA Branch Office Mumbai -

Telephone Number: 022-23550650, 23550660 WhatsApp Number : 07588707129

Email ID: info.mum.nia@gov.in

Story first published: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 8:13 [IST]