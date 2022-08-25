YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Floor Test Live Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Umesh Kolhe murder: NIA announces cash reward for details on absconding accused

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 25: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared a cash reward against an absconding accused, Shaheem Ahmed in connection with the murder of Umesh Kolhe in Amaravati.

    The accused Ahmed (22) is a resident of Zakir Colony, Amaravati, Maharashtra and is presently absconding in the said case, the NIA said in a release.

    Umesh Kolhe murder: NIA announces cash reward for details on absconding accused

    Earlier this month, the NIA arrested a tenth accused in connection with the murder of pharmacist Umesh Kolhe in eastern Maharashtra's Amravati city in June.

    NIA terms Umesh Kolhe’s murder as a larger conspiracyNIA terms Umesh Kolhe’s murder as a larger conspiracy

    Shaikh Shakeel (28), the accused, was a resident of Imamnagar, Lalkhadi in Amravati, an official statement said.

    During the investigation his "active role" in the murder conspiracy came to light, it said, according to news agency PTI.

    Kolhe (54) was murdered in Amravati on the night of June 21, allegedly for sharing a social media post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad.

    The incident took place a week before the killing of a tailor in Udaipur for a similar reason.

    Amravati Killing: Autopsy report suggests Umesh Kolhe died due to deep neck injuries that reached his spineAmravati Killing: Autopsy report suggests Umesh Kolhe died due to deep neck injuries that reached his spine

    The NIA said if any information on Shaheem Ahmed is available the agency could be reached out at:

    NIA HEADQUARTERs NEW DELHI CONTROL ROOM -Telephone Number: 011-24368800,

    WhatsApp/Telegram : +91-8585931100

    Email ID: do.nia@gov.in

    NIA Branch Office Mumbai -

    Telephone Number: 022-23550650, 23550660 WhatsApp Number : 07588707129

    Email ID: info.mum.nia@gov.in

    Comments

    More NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY News  

    Read more about:

    national investigation agency murder amaravati

    Story first published: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 8:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 25, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X