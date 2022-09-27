Pakistan intruder with medicines and cash nabbed at border

Justice done: Terrorist who killed SI in Kashmir nabbed by Delhi police

K Vijay Kumar, the man who nabbed Veerappan appointed to MHA

ULFA militant nabbed near Myanmar border in Arunachal

India

oi-PTI

Itanagar, Sept 27: An ULFA(I) militant was nabbed near the Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, an Assam Rifles officer said on Tuesday.

The Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles apprehended the militant from Noglo village near the Myanmar border on Monday, he said.

The militant was identified as Dibjyoti Senapati alias Dipen Asom, a resident of Dibrugarh in Assam, he added.

J&K: Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar

During interrogation, the militant told the security personnel that he crossed over to India after deserting his camp in Myanmar due to harsh living conditions and lack of motivation, the officer claimed.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 16:41 [IST]