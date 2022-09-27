YouTube
    ULFA militant nabbed near Myanmar border in Arunachal

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Itanagar, Sept 27: An ULFA(I) militant was nabbed near the Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, an Assam Rifles officer said on Tuesday.

    The Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles apprehended the militant from Noglo village near the Myanmar border on Monday, he said.

    The militant was identified as Dibjyoti Senapati alias Dipen Asom, a resident of Dibrugarh in Assam, he added.

    J&K: Militant killed in encounter with security forces in SrinagarJ&K: Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar

    During interrogation, the militant told the security personnel that he crossed over to India after deserting his camp in Myanmar due to harsh living conditions and lack of motivation, the officer claimed.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 16:41 [IST]
    X