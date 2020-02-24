  • search
    UK’s top Judge, Lord Reed to witness proceedings in India’s Supreme Court

    New Delhi, Feb 24: The President of the UK Supreme Court Lord Robert John Reed will witness proceedings in the Supreme Court of India today.

    Lord Reed would sit besides Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde in the CJI's courtroom and witness proceedings.

    Lord Robert John Reed

    Lord Reed took over as the President of the UK Supreme Court from Lady Hale in January. The 63 year old Scottish judge was appointed as judge in the Supreme Court in 2012. He also became the first Scottish president of the court.

    It may be recalled that in 2017, he was one of the three judges of the Supreme Court who dissented against the ruling the Brexit court case.

    Story first published: Monday, February 24, 2020, 10:10 [IST]
