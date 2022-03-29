Ukraine, Afghanistan, Defence on table during India-US two plus two dialogue

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 29: India and US will hold the twi plus two dialogue in April. The meeting is important is taking place in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar will meet his US counterparts around April 11 according to a report in the Hindustan Times. This would be the first dialogue in the two plus two formats between India and the US after President Joe Biden took over.

During the dialogue US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin are expected to share their assessment of the war in Ukraine. India and the US are also likely to enhance defence cooperation during the dialogue.

The leaders would also discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

India has noted with concern statements from the US about New Delhi being too shaky and on the wrong side of history. However the Narendra Modi government has been clear and has called for the immediate cessation of violence and resolution of differences between Russia and Ukraine.

India also speaks about the complete silence by the EU countries in criticising China for the PLA's transgression along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 11:44 [IST]