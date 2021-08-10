Ujjwala 2.0: PM Modi to add 1 crore new beneficiaries today

LPG Price Hike: Price of cooking gas cylinder shoot up by Rs 25, to cost Rs 794 in Delhi

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Aug 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Ujjwala 2.0 (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana-PMUY) scheme in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district on Tuesday via video conferencing. At the event, the Modi government is expected to distribute about 1 crore gas connections in this financial year to the poor along with a free refill and a stove.

According to a spokesperson, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the programme from Mahoba.

86% Ujjwala beneficiaries return to take 2nd refill

At the event, the prime minister will hand over LPG connections, interact with beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme and also address the nation.

The spokesperson said in the first phase of the scheme, 1,47,43,862 LPG connections were made available to the poor families of the state. Those families who were left out in the first phase of the Ujjwala scheme will be benefited in the second phase, he said.

On the occasion of World Biofuel Day, Chief Minister Adityanath and Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri would inaugurate the Biofuel Exhibition organized at the parade ground of the Police Lines in Mahoba district.

Compressed biogas plant being set up in Muzaffarnagar district will also be inaugurated on this occasion, the spokesperson added.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 10, 2021, 11:09 [IST]