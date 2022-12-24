YouTube
    UIDAI urges residents to keep their documents updated in Aadhaar issued 10 years back

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 24: Residents who had got their Aadhaar issued 10 years back, and have never updated after that in these years, such Aadhaar number holders are encouraged to get their documents updated.

    Aadhaar

    Residents can update their Aadhaars by uploading supportive documents (proof of identity and proof of address) either online through myAadhaar portal or offline by visiting the nearest Aadhaar centre.

    During the past decade, Aadhaar number has emerged as a universally accepted proof of identity of residents in India. More than 1100 government schemes and programs including 319 run by the central government use Aadhaar based identification for delivery of services.

    Also many financial institutions like banks, NBFCs, etc use Aadhaar to authenticate and onboard customers seamlessly.

    It is in the interest of the residents to keep their Aadhaars updated with current proof of identity and proof of address.

    Keeping the documents in Aadhaar updated helps in ease of living, better service delivery, and enables accurate authentication. UIDAI has always encouraged residents to keep their documents updated, and the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) (Tenth Amendment) Regulations 2022 notified on November 09, 2022 was another step in that direction.

    The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) once again urges and encourages residents to update their documents for continued accuracy of information in the Aadhaar database.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 17:44 [IST]
