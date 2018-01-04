UIDAI denies reports of access to 1 billion Aadhaar details for just Rs 500

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Thursday denied media report titled "Rs 500, 10 minutes, & you have access to billion Aadhaar details" & calls it is a case of misreporting.

UIDAI further assured that there has not been any Aadhaar data breach & that the data is fully safe & secure.

Earlier, it has been repoted that an investigation into the Aadhaar security loophole by the Tribune has showed that details of the 12-digit unique identification number is easily accessible.

The paper said that its reporter purchased a service by anonymous sellers over WhatsApp. The reporter paid Rs 500 via Paytm to an agent. Within 10 minutes the agent gave a login ID and password, thus giving unrestricted access to details of over 1 billion Aadhaar numbers.

It can be recalled that, Aadhaar card has to be linked with bank accounts, permanent account numbers (PAN), financial services like public provident fund (PPF), national savings certificates (NSC), Kisan Vikas Patra, mobile phone numbers (SIMs) and insurance policies, among other things. The deadline for linking Aadhaar card with all these services is March 31, 2018.

OneIndia News