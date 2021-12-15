UGC notice for reopening of universities: Read here

New Delhi, Dec 15: The University Grant Commission has released an official notice regarding COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to be followed by higher educational institutions. The same is available on the official website.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has requested that strict COVID-19 guidelines should be followed by educational institutions. Thus, colleges, universities, and other higher education institutions should be following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour at all times and places," the notice said.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 outbreak pandemic, several guidelines have been issued by the UGC with respect to the academic calendar, examinations, re-opening of institutions. Further, several Standard Operating Procedure or SOPs were issued with regards to the conduct of examination during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the subsequent lockdowns, With regards to this, the commission released several notifications dated April 29, 2020, July 6, 2020, July 8, 2020, September 29, 2020, November 5, 2020, and July 16, 2021, the UGC said. The UGC notice for reopening of universities is available at https://www.ugc.ac.in/pdfnews/0626368_UGC-Letter-Regarding-COVID-Appropriate-Behaviour-in-HEIs.pdf.

