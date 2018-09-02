UGC NET December 2018 notification released, important dates

New Delhi, Sep 2: The UGC NET December 2018 notification has been released by the National Testing Agency. The same is available on the official website.

NTA has scheduled the next UGC-Net or 'only Assistant Professor' or for 'both Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' between 9th to 23rd December, 2018. 'The NTA will conduct the next UGC-NET for 'only Assistant Professor' or for 'both Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' between 9th to 23rd December, 2018' states the official notification. The application process will begin on !st Septmeber, 20418 and the last date to apply for UGC NET 2018 will be 30 September, 2018.

UGC-NET Dec 2018: Important dates:

Application process begins on 1st September 2018

Last date to apply 30th September 2018.

Date of Exam 9th to 23rd December, 2018

UG NET December 2018 Examination will be conducted in two shifts and will comprise of two papers on the days notified by NTA in the schedule.

Paper I

Maximum Marks: 100 marksNo. of Questions: 50 questionsTime: 1 hour

First Shift - 9:30am to 10:30amSecond Shift- 2pm to 3pm

Paper II

Maximum Marks: 200 marks No. of Questions: 100 questions Time: 2 hours

First Shift - 9:30am to 10:30amSecond Shift- 2pm to 3pm