UGC-NET 2021 exam postponed

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 20: The UGC NET exam 2021 has been postponed due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The exams was originally scheduled two begin on May 2.

Keeping in mind the safety & well-being of candidates and exam functionaries during #covid19outbreak, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the UGC-NET Dec 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams, education minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said in a tweet.

Keeping in mind the safety & well-being of candidates and exam functionaries during #covid19outbreak, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the UGC-NET Dec 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams.#Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/5dLB9uWgkO — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 20, 2021

The National Testing Agency said in a note, " however looking at the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and the examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the UGC NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021) exam."

Candidates will be informed about the new dates 15 days in advance, the NTA said. The NTA conducts the UGC-NET on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of Assistant Professors in universities and for awarding Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).