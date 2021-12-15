UGC issues notice to provide maternity leave for women students

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 15: The University Grants Commission has published a notice regarding maternity leave for women students. More details are available on the official website.

The UGC said that it has made a provision in the UCC UGC(Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil/Ph.D Degrees) Regulations 2016 so that the women candidate mag be provided Maternity Leave/Child Care Leave once in the entire duration of the M.Phil/Ph.D for up to 240 days.

In addition to above, all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) are requested to frame appropriate rules/norms with regard to granting Maternity Leave to the women students enrolled in their respective institution / affiliated Colleges and also provide all relaxations/exemptions relating to attendance, extension in date for submitting examination forms or any other facility deemed necessary for women students pursuing Under Graduate and Post Graduate programmes, the UGC said. To download the UGC notice regarding maternity leave for women students visit, https://www.ugc.ac.in/pdfnews/8721265_MaternityLeave-to-Women-Student.pdf.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 13:38 [IST]