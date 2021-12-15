YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UGC issues notice to provide maternity leave for women students

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 15: The University Grants Commission has published a notice regarding maternity leave for women students. More details are available on the official website.

    UGC issues notice to provide maternity leave for women students

    The UGC said that it has made a provision in the UCC UGC(Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil/Ph.D Degrees) Regulations 2016 so that the women candidate mag be provided Maternity Leave/Child Care Leave once in the entire duration of the M.Phil/Ph.D for up to 240 days.

    In addition to above, all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) are requested to frame appropriate rules/norms with regard to granting Maternity Leave to the women students enrolled in their respective institution / affiliated Colleges and also provide all relaxations/exemptions relating to attendance, extension in date for submitting examination forms or any other facility deemed necessary for women students pursuing Under Graduate and Post Graduate programmes, the UGC said. To download the UGC notice regarding maternity leave for women students visit, https://www.ugc.ac.in/pdfnews/8721265_MaternityLeave-to-Women-Student.pdf.

    More UNIVERSITY GRANTS COMMISSION News  

    Read more about:

    university grants commission maternity

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 13:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 15, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X