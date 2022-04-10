UGC India's official Twitter account hacked, restored later, 3rd govt handle in 48 hours

YouTube
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 10: The University Grants Commission (UGC) India's official Twitter handle was restored on Sunday after it was hacked late Saturday night. After hacking the UGC Twitter account, several tweets related to NFT's were made from the account.

    UGC's Twitter handle with the username @ugc_india has around 2,96,000 followers at present. The account is also linked to its official website.

    The hacker pinned a tweet on the account, which read, "In celebration for the reveal of the Beanz Official Collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 24 hours! Welcome to the Garden."

    It is should be noted that it is the third this is the third government handle that got compromised in the last 48 hours. Earlier on Saturday, the Twitter handle of the Meteorological Department was hacked by hackers for more than 2 hours.

    Meanwhile, a case has been registered in this regard against unknown persons under relevant sections of the IT Act at the cyber police station in Lucknow. The matter will be probed by a team of experts from the DGP office.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 12:47 [IST]
    X